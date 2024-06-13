Russian woman donates 50 euros to Ukraine: 12 years in prison

She and her colleague Maria Alyokhina were sentenced to two years in a penal camp after an anti-Putin performance in a church in 2012. As a uniform seamstress, she had working days from 7.30 a.m. to midnight - with one day off a month. Sleep deprivation, poor food, cold and dirty cells were meant to break the inmates. "Hundreds of HIV patients worked 16 hours a day, destroying what was left of their immune systems. They were brought to the hospital to die - so that they wouldn't spoil the statistics."