"High treason"
Russian woman donates 50 euros to Ukraine: 12 years in prison
Shock verdict in Moscow: a 36-year-old Russian woman transferred 5,000 roubles (around 50 euros) to Ukraine for charity. She has now been sentenced to twelve years in prison - for "high treason".
The programmer Nina Slobodchikova actually only wanted to do good - out of compassion for her brother's people, who were so badly affected by the war of aggression, she transferred around 50 euros to a charity organization. Much to the displeasure of her home country: It accused the brunette Russian of financing the Ukrainian armed forces. The "Politzek-Info" project, which supports political prisoners, reports on this.
She has been detained since March 4, 2023 for allegedly trying to leave the country. In April, a Moscow court sentenced her to twelve years in prison for treason. However, the details of this case have only just become known - the court's press service had refused to provide information on the verdict.
Draconian punishments threatened even for minor offenses
Since the start of the Russian offensive in February 2022, thousands of prison sentences or fines have been imposed on people who publicly criticize the offensive or support Ukraine. Prison conditions in Russia are considered extremely harsh. "Torture, beatings and deaths" were part of everyday life in the camp, as Nadezhda Tolokonnikova from the band Pussy Riot described her experiences.
She and her colleague Maria Alyokhina were sentenced to two years in a penal camp after an anti-Putin performance in a church in 2012. As a uniform seamstress, she had working days from 7.30 a.m. to midnight - with one day off a month. Sleep deprivation, poor food, cold and dirty cells were meant to break the inmates. "Hundreds of HIV patients worked 16 hours a day, destroying what was left of their immune systems. They were brought to the hospital to die - so that they wouldn't spoil the statistics."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.