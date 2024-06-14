Seekirchen again threatened by traffic jams due to roadworks

Traffic jam alert in the Flachgau district capital! The junction of the Obertrumer Landesstraße at the southern entrance is being widened and moved a few meters towards Eugendorf. The bridge renovation over the Fischach was only completed at Christmas. Just like then, this time there will be traffic lights with only one lane from the end of June. Not only the people of Seekirchen are asking themselves: Why wasn't work carried out at the junction during the six-month bridge renovation? As a result, there will again be extensive traffic delays for at least three months. According to "Krone" information, lengthy official procedures are said to have led to the second stage. Mayor Konrad Pieringer does not have any information on this either, as it is a state construction site.