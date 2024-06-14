Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Only one lane free

Seekirchen again threatened by traffic jams due to roadworks

Nachrichten
14.06.2024 09:30

Following the bridge renovation last year, the southern entrance to the district capital is now being relocated. There will be traffic lights again.

comment0 Kommentare

Traffic jam alert in the Flachgau district capital! The junction of the Obertrumer Landesstraße at the southern entrance is being widened and moved a few meters towards Eugendorf. The bridge renovation over the Fischach was only completed at Christmas. Just like then, this time there will be traffic lights with only one lane from the end of June. Not only the people of Seekirchen are asking themselves: Why wasn't work carried out at the junction during the six-month bridge renovation? As a result, there will again be extensive traffic delays for at least three months. According to "Krone" information, lengthy official procedures are said to have led to the second stage. Mayor Konrad Pieringer does not have any information on this either, as it is a state construction site.

If everything goes according to plan, the construction site should be completed on September 20. "Thank goodness construction is mainly taking place during the vacations," says Pieringer, who hopes that the traffic jams will be kept to a minimum. At peak times, traffic will be controlled manually, which should lead to a better flow of traffic.

The rerouting and widening will create two left-turn lanes and connect a new industrial estate on the western side. Cycle paths will be connected and a crosswalk will be added.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Felix Roittner
Felix Roittner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf