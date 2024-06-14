Only one lane free
Seekirchen again threatened by traffic jams due to roadworks
Following the bridge renovation last year, the southern entrance to the district capital is now being relocated. There will be traffic lights again.
Traffic jam alert in the Flachgau district capital! The junction of the Obertrumer Landesstraße at the southern entrance is being widened and moved a few meters towards Eugendorf. The bridge renovation over the Fischach was only completed at Christmas. Just like then, this time there will be traffic lights with only one lane from the end of June. Not only the people of Seekirchen are asking themselves: Why wasn't work carried out at the junction during the six-month bridge renovation? As a result, there will again be extensive traffic delays for at least three months. According to "Krone" information, lengthy official procedures are said to have led to the second stage. Mayor Konrad Pieringer does not have any information on this either, as it is a state construction site.
If everything goes according to plan, the construction site should be completed on September 20. "Thank goodness construction is mainly taking place during the vacations," says Pieringer, who hopes that the traffic jams will be kept to a minimum. At peak times, traffic will be controlled manually, which should lead to a better flow of traffic.
The rerouting and widening will create two left-turn lanes and connect a new industrial estate on the western side. Cycle paths will be connected and a crosswalk will be added.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
