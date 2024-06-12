Operation record for hard-working Pfarrwerfen fire department

Three consecutive days in action

Around 30 kilometers of the Tauern freeway are also part of the operation area. Together with their colleagues from Werfen and Golling, the Pfarrwerfen team is in demand when there is a crash at the tunnel construction site on the A10. At the beginning of June, the men of local commander Peter Buchsteiner had to deploy to the Tauernautobahn on three consecutive days. Accidents involving a coach, a caravan and a car resulted in numerous injuries.