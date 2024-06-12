14 alarms in June
Operation record for hard-working Pfarrwerfen fire department
Pfarrwerfen's volunteer firefighters have already been called out 14 times in the month of June alone! This is a record-breaking number compared to previous years.
Bus accident in the A10 tunnel, fallen trees on the country road, flooding, suspected chlorine gas leak - the month of June has been a busy one for the Pfarrwerfen volunteer fire department. In the past eleven days alone, the emergency services from the small community were called out 14 times!
"At the weekend, it would have been my turn to cook twice," says Stefan Hafner. "Both times, my wife took over and I went to work." Hafner is one of 68 members of the Pfarrwerfen fire department. They were in demand all last weekend due to the severe weather. Families and employers often need a lot of understanding for volunteer work.
Three consecutive days in action
Around 30 kilometers of the Tauern freeway are also part of the operation area. Together with their colleagues from Werfen and Golling, the Pfarrwerfen team is in demand when there is a crash at the tunnel construction site on the A10. At the beginning of June, the men of local commander Peter Buchsteiner had to deploy to the Tauernautobahn on three consecutive days. Accidents involving a coach, a caravan and a car resulted in numerous injuries.
Similar to the Pfarrwerfen team, who only had two call-outs in June last year, others in the province also experienced similar incidents. So far in June, the fire departments have responded to 361 incidents, compared to 424 in June 2023.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.