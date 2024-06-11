Big tones after victory
FPÖ: Kickl confidante to become EU Commissioner
Two days after its success in the EU elections, the FPÖ is insisting on the right to appoint the EU Commissioner. And the Freedom Party has already named a person to take on this position.
Blue Party Secretary General Christian Hafenecker proposed Susanne Fürst as "Commissioner for Migration" on Tuesday.
Sharp criticism of the FPÖ
It is "strange" that the ÖVP, with the "most resounding defeat" in an EU election, should come up with the idea of filling this post, said Hafenecker. The FPÖ was the "first to cross the finish line" and therefore had the right to do so.
Close confidante of Kickl: this is Susanne Fürst
National Council member Fürst is 55 years old, comes from Upper Austria and is the deputy leader of the Freedom Party as well as the blue spokesperson for foreign policy, constitution and neutrality. The lawyer is considered a close confidante of party leader Herbert Kickl.
She caused a stir in mid-2021 when she submitted an application for a Hungarian passport, but rejected the idea shortly afterwards. She is an avowed campaigner against left-wing extremism and illegal migration - climate stickers are also a thorn in her side, and she has also repeatedly criticized the EU and the Council of Europe in the past. In 2022, she also put herself forward as a candidate for the Austrian presidency, but the Freedom Party ultimately sent Walter Rosenkranz into the race.
Nomination of the EU Commissioner is the responsibility of the federal government
The nomination of Johannes Hahn's successor as Austrian EU Commissioner is the responsibility of the Federal Government and requires a majority in the National Council's Main Committee.
Disagreements within the coalition
There have recently been disagreements within the turquoise-green coalition over the issue, as the Greens do not want to adhere to an original agreement with the ÖVP, according to which the latter should have the right to propose the Austrian EU Commissioner.
Blue castling in the National Council
Incidentally, following the entry of Tyrolean FPÖ member of the National Council Gerald Hauser into the EU Parliament, former Freedom Party member Carmen Schimanek will succeed the East Tyrolean in the House. The Wörgl native is thus celebrating a short-term comeback in the National Council, having already held a seat there from 2008 to 2019.
However, the 58-year-old will not be sworn in until after the constituent session of the EU Parliament on July 16, according to the national party. It is still unclear who will take the second place of former provincial party chairman Hauser on the Tyrolean FPÖ list for the National Council elections in the fall.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.