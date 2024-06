Who will soon be sitting in the EU Parliament for the FPÖ

Harald Vilimsky was one of the closest companions of early FPÖ party leader Heinz-Christian Strache and Secretary General of the FPÖ from 2006 to 2020. Since 2014, the 57-year-old has been an MEP and, since Sunday evening, a shining election winner. Although the FPÖ did not achieve its target result of 30 percent and did not even come close to its previous best result from 1996 (27.53 percent), it achieved the party's first ever nationwide election success and even overtook the self-proclaimed European party, the ÖVP, by a narrow margin, but also in terms of seats.