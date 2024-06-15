VFI breaks new ground
After expansion: oil mill now supplies kernels and flour
VFI, manufacturer of brands such as Bona and Kronenöl, has invested more than 30 million euros in Ennsdorf and is now conquering new territory following the expansion of the plant. The edible oil producer from Wels now also produces seeds and flour at the oil mill.
The packaging is 100% recyclable - this is how VFI advertises the new eco-bottle for Bona vegetable oil. On the other hand, the edible oil manufacturer, which is also behind brands such as Ceres, Frivissa and Kronenöl, is attracting attention with its organic oil mill in Ennsdorf.
Friday saw the official opening ceremony for the investment, which cost more than 30 million euros and saw the family business expand its capacities and break new ground.
This is because VFI, which operates from Wels, is no longer concentrating solely on the production of oils, but is now also becoming a sunflower seed supplier. "We have already sold the first quantities and there are many interested parties," says Klemens Rauch, who runs the company, which has more than 290 employees, together with his brother Florian Rauch.
The finest kernels can be used by manufacturers of baking mixes or companies that pack nuts and grains, as well as muesli and snack manufacturers.
For meat and dairy substitutes
The oil production process also produces a protein-rich organic sunflower seed flour, which is in demand for plant-based meat and dairy substitutes or vegan spreads. "This is also a new line of business," says Rauch.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.