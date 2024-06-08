Call to vote
For Burgenlanders, the advantages of the EU outweigh the disadvantages
According to the latest polls, 72 percent of the population of Burgenland want to vote in the European Parliament elections on Sunday. The SPÖ and ÖVP have good reasons for this.
Although skepticism towards the high politics in Brussels is increasing, as current surveys show, the advantages of EU membership continue to outweigh the disadvantages from the perspective of the Burgenland population. The SPÖ can only agree with this.
High investments
No province has benefited more from EU membership than Burgenland. Since 1995, 13 million euros have been invested in growth and employment in the district of Mattersburg alone. "Not only have 26 million euros been released for regional value creation, but above all campaigns for the unemployed and inactive, the better reconciliation of work and family, the fight against female poverty and the creation of additional labour market policy offers have significantly raised the standard of living," emphasizes SPÖ district chairman Thomas Hoffmann.
Many projects made possible
In addition, 53 million euros in direct funding for rural development in the district. "Leader funding has created offers in the municipalities that would otherwise be unthinkable," says Hoffmann. As examples, he mentions an intergenerational space in Draßburg, several playgrounds, viewing platforms, village squares, the shoe mill in Schattendorf and many other offers that make life in the region better.
Not without criticism
Despite all the positive aspects, Hoffmann also criticizes the current status quo of the EU: "Over-regulation means that we are more dependent than ever on China and other countries."
ÖVP MEP Christian Sagartz is in favor of a strong, united European Union: "Austria cannot tackle major challenges such as migration or climate protection alone." The election of the European Parliament is therefore more than ever a question of direction. For Sagartz, one thing is clear: "We need the European Union, but it must become better."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.