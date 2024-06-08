For Burgenlanders, the advantages of the EU outweigh the disadvantages

No province has benefited more from EU membership than Burgenland. Since 1995, 13 million euros have been invested in growth and employment in the district of Mattersburg alone. "Not only have 26 million euros been released for regional value creation, but above all campaigns for the unemployed and inactive, the better reconciliation of work and family, the fight against female poverty and the creation of additional labour market policy offers have significantly raised the standard of living," emphasizes SPÖ district chairman Thomas Hoffmann.