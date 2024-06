“I just don’t want them to see me like this!”

It has never been so hot in the southwest of the USA so early in the year: temperatures of up to 50 degrees have been measured in the so-called Death Valley in the Mojave Desert in recent days. Libraries have been converted into places to cool off, and some events have had to be moved indoors. And hiking has been banned in some areas due to the heat. But one Upper Austrian wants to defy these insane temperatures! Because Lukas Kaufmann is starting his hellish ride through the USA on Tuesday, in California of all places.