Laimer is much more than “just” a running machine

If Austria wants to play a good role at the European Championship in Germany, it will probably need Konrad Laimer in top form. With a market value of 30 million euros, the Salzburg native is the most expensive player in the ÖFB squad and an absolute key player. Because he clocks up an incredible number of kilometers in every game, he is often referred to as a workhorse. It almost goes unnoticed that the Bayern Munich legionnaire is also an outstanding kicker and much more than "just" a running machine.