Mobile psychiatric outpatient clinic visits people at home

Then Pflug-Wallner starts her service electric car again and continues on to Mr. L.: he lives alone and works in a workshop. "Here comes my angel," he beams. Without the IVS team, hurdles such as a visit to the dentist with an online application for reimbursement would be insurmountable for the psychiatric patient. He doesn't have a smartphone or even a computer. Pflug-Wallner: "Digitalization also causes problems for our patients." Her aim is to reintegrate people back into life. "We spread a net for them."