Salzburg prices go crazy when shopping

Fill your shopping bags to the brim on Friday and go into the weekend feeling relaxed: For many people in Salzburg, really good shopping remains a pipe dream. Or it is no longer possible without a real stomach ache. Even the slightly lower prices in the so-called small shopping basket do nothing to change this. Some butter, milk, cold cuts, bread, yoghurt, pasta, beer and chocolate: if you want to buy the basics for a family of four for the weekend and have to put down 100 euros or more, it will only increase your stress levels.