22,000 tons of rock!
The rapid closure of the road prevented fatalities
There is still a danger to life on the B33 near Aggsbach in the district of Melk. Experts - including the "rock section" of the Lilienfeld road maintenance department - are now investigating the slippery slope. Shortly beforehand, state officials had to put up with a lot of criticism from traffic controllers.
They are the "heroes of Aggsbach"! It is hard to imagine what would have happened if the road service employees had not reacted so quickly and carefully on the B33 near Aggsbach in the district of Melk on Monday: After some small chunks of stone had fallen onto the road, the staff on site immediately decided to close the road.
This initially brought them a lot of criticism from road users, as nobody could initially understand why they were suddenly no longer allowed to drive on the open road.
Bus driver wanted to keep to the timetable
A bus driver also complained that he had to keep to his timetable. Just two minutes later, not a single word of complaint could be heard: A massive rock avalanche had suddenly thundered down the mountain - the "Krone" reported.
13,000 cubic meters of rock, weighing around 22,000 tons, buried the road beneath it. If vehicles had been involved, it would probably have ended tragically.
Our colleagues reacted perfectly. Their care and caution saved lives. Thank you for that!
Verkehrslandesrat Udo Landbauer
Bild: SEPA.Media | Martin Juen
Specialists check the slope and landslide
Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner and Transport Minister Udo Landbauer are grateful for the level-headed intervention of the road service employees.
However, it is still not possible to estimate how long the closure will last. There is still a danger to life on site. "More than ten people from a specialist company are currently working and checking the landslide. Six specialists from the Lilienfeld road maintenance department, the so-called Felspartie, are also on site," Landbauer explains to the "Krone".
Extremely dangerous clean-up work
It is also still uncertain whether blasting will be necessary to make the slope as safe as possible again. Over the course of the next week, it will be determined how the clearing work can be carried out as safely as possible.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
