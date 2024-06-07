Next fee dispute
Gigi D’Agostino has a lawsuit from Austria on his hands
Star DJ Gigi D'Agostino is suing the Salzburg Electric Love Festival, demanding money for a non-performance - the "Krone" reported. But the Italian himself is currently facing a lawsuit from a local organizer.
He never performed at the Salzburgring, collected 20,000 euros for it - and yet star DJ Gigi D'Agostino is suing the organizers of the Electric Love Festival. The Italian is demanding a further 20,000 euros, allegedly for breach of contract - the "Krone" reported. Now it turns out that these are not the only legal woes for the celebrated musician. D'Agostino himself has a lawsuit on his hands.
The Vorarlberg promoter Walter Egle is bringing heavy artillery against the DJ. "For me, what he's doing is fraud," he says in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. Egle booked the Italian for a concert in Zurich several years ago and D'Agostino received the fee in advance. According to Egle, he then canceled the gig almost at the last minute without giving a reason.
"I was left with all the costs," says the Vorarlberg native angrily. Specifically, it's about 180,000 euros - and that's not even counting Gigi D'Agostino's fee. The proceedings have been going on for almost two years. "D'Agostino is based in the Italian-speaking part of Switzerland. That's why the place of jurisdiction is there and everything takes time," he groans.
Racists recently hijacked Gigi D'Agostino's big hit
Other promoters have also told the "Krone" that Gigi D'Agostino does not enjoy a very good reputation in the industry.
The musician recently hit the headlines - albeit through no fault of his own. Racists had hijacked his hit "L'amour toujours" and defaced it with xenophobic slogans.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.