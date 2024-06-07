Gigi D’Agostino has a lawsuit from Austria on his hands

He never performed at the Salzburgring, collected 20,000 euros for it - and yet star DJ Gigi D'Agostino is suing the organizers of the Electric Love Festival. The Italian is demanding a further 20,000 euros, allegedly for breach of contract - the "Krone" reported. Now it turns out that these are not the only legal woes for the celebrated musician. D'Agostino himself has a lawsuit on his hands.