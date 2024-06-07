In Vienna
“Bella Italia” is also available in the city center
The Italian "Mamma" cooks pizza, pasta & co. in new restaurants, such as the new "Mama Leone" from the Huth restaurant family, where the pizza is cut with golden scissors.
Why go far away when you can enjoy the dolce vita in Vienna. For example, at Mama Leone (1st, Schellinggasse 9), the latest venture from the Huth restaurant family. As soon as you take a seat in the sidewalk garden, you get the feeling you're in "Bella Italia". The focus is on the contemporary interpretation of Neapolitan pizza.
Like on a cloud
"You have the feeling of enjoying a pizza like the airiness of a cloud," says Robert Huth. Incidentally, it is cut at the table with scissors to protect the dough. But pasta fans also get their money's worth. Desserts include homemade tiramisu.
Italian rock'n'roll
Pizza, pasta and aperitifs are also available at Michael Dvoracek's newly opened Italian restaurant at Stubentor. The menu features "timeless dishes without a lot of frills, but with a pinch of rock 'n' roll".
And: the Culinarius Italian Food Festival is taking place until June 9 with menus at a fixed price from 19.90 euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
