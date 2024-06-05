EU election debate: Vilimsky outraged with Ukraine slogan

Brandstätter: "FPÖ adopts Putin propaganda"

NEOS politician Helmut Brandstätter then went on the counter-attack and declared that the FPÖ was adopting Russian propaganda one-to-one. Russia, however, had no real interest in peace. Brandstätter pointed out that as early as 2014 - when Putin annexed Crimea - there were requests from Russia to the FPÖ to oppose sanctions. "Combined with offers that money was flowing, we can prove that," said the NEOS top candidate. He referred to the involvement of the AfD in an espionage scandal and said that it had not been proven whether money had actually flowed to the FPÖ.