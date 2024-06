“A great guy – just a shame about the ten kilometers”

Jannik, "il ragazzo con il sorriso", the boy with the smile, as he is called by the "Gazzetta dello Sport", is beaming - from the tennis throne, which the 22-year-old will ascend for the first time on Monday. Sinner will become the 29th number one in the tennis world, the first from Italy. This is a "childhood dream come true" for him. Although the South Tyrolean also enjoyed skiing as a child alongside tennis - he started playing at the age of three: he became Italian giant slalom champion in 2008 and runner-up in 2012.