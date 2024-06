Mateschitz, Pierer: What’s going on with Rosenbauer?

Majority of Robau Beteiligungsverwaltung GmbH

Since this initial situation became known, one name has been mentioned time and again: Stefan Pierer. The KTM owner had taken over the German cable giant and automotive supplier Leoni the previous year, and now he is evidently preparing to invest in Rosenbauer. Pierer Industrie AG recently founded PiMa Beteiligungsverwaltung GmbH together with Mark Mateschitz Beteiligungs GmbH. PiMa Beteiligungsverwaltung GmbH in turn holds 66.67 percent of Robau Beteiligungsverwaltung GmbH, in which two companies of Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich (Raiffeisen Beteiligungsholding GmbH, Invest Unternehmensbeteiligungs AG) together hold the remaining 33.33 percent, as reported by "trend" in the next issue.