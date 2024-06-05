Trapped in darkness
Christina Applegate: Severe depression due to MS
Christina Applegate suffers from severe depression due to her multiple sclerosis.
The US actress was diagnosed with the neurological disease in 2021. However, the disease not only affects the 52-year-old physically, but also mentally.
After coming to terms with symptoms such as mobility problems and exhaustion, the "A Terribly Nice Family" actress is now struggling with severe depression, according to a "Bang" report.
"Trapped in darkness"
Speaking to her friend Jamie-Lynn Sigler on her podcast "MeSsy", Applegate said: "I'm in a depression right now that I don't think I've felt in years. Like a real, all-encompassing depression that scares me a little bit because it feels really fatalistic. I'm trapped in this darkness right now that I've never felt before ... I don't even know how long, probably 20 years."
Slept for two days
Applegate also talks about her surprise appearance as a presenter at this year's Primetime Emmy Awards with her pal Anthony Anderson. It was the "hardest day of her life" and afterwards they slept for "two days". The blonde doesn't want to hide the true extent of her illness. "I'm being really honest ... I don't enjoy life. I don't enjoy things anymore," she admits quite openly.
"Walking sticks new reality"
The well-known and popular actress made her diagnosis public in August 2021. Even then, she said in a tweet that it was a "tough road". A year later, she could only walk with a cane and explained: "Walking sticks are now part of my new normality." She had also gained a lot of weight as a result of the treatment.
It was not the first health setback for Applegate. In 2008, the actress had both breasts removed after being diagnosed with cancer. In 2017, she then had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed to prevent a recurrence of the cancer.
Most famous "dumbass"
The Hollywood star suffers from a mutation of the BRCA1 gene, which greatly increases the risk of cancer in women. Applegate has been a mother since 2011. In the 1990s, she was known in Germany as Kelly Bundy with the nickname "Dumpfbacke" in the TV series "Eine schrecklich nette Familie".
Disease of the nervous system
Applegate's fellow actress Selma Blair from the film "Super Sweet and Super Sexy" (2002) also made a multiple sclerosis diagnosis public in 2018.
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease of the nervous system in which inflammation occurs in the spinal cord and brain. The course of the disease is highly variable and unpredictable. The inflammation can heal, but the patient's situation can also worsen over the years.
