Floods: navigation on the Danube closed

Old town of Passau flooded

In Passau, where the three rivers Danube, Inn and Ilz converge, the riverbank area with the first row of houses in the old town is flooded. The city is repeatedly hit particularly hard by flooding. Regensburg, upstream on the Danube, is similarly affected. There are still "one or two days of real tension, real worry" ahead, as Mayor Gertrud Maltz-Schwarzfischer (SPD) said. Although the water level is lower than in previous floods, the water is flowing away more slowly. On Monday evening, the houses on a street along the Danube had been evacuated because the ground had softened and the protective walls were threatening to slide down.