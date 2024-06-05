Numerous coups
ATM card thief plundered more than 50 accounts
Criminal tourists were after cash on a grand scale. Their "boss" has been up to mischief in Austria for years. How the professional thief went about his raids.
"I came to Austria to steal." During interrogation by the police, a Romanian man was unapologetic about his motive for the crime. The accused showed remorse. His confession was taciturn.
400 euros removed from card
As reported, the professional thief had stolen the wallet of a customer in the Intro-Park shopping center in Siegendorf on 25 May - including his ATM card and PIN. He then used it to steal 400 euros from a bank branch in Eisenstadt and disappeared.
Filmed by camera
However, the footage from the bank's surveillance camera proved to be his undoing. Just under a week later, patrol officers on patrol outside supermarkets in Siegendorf were able to recognize him from the mugshot.
Almost a dozen coups
The handcuffs clicked for the Romanian Alin A.. His companion, a fellow countryman, was also arrested. As it soon turned out, both criminal tourists had stolen the wallet and ATM card from a customer in a supermarket in Mattersburg shortly beforehand. After extensive investigations, the initial findings of the investigators were that the main perpetrator had committed almost a dozen such robberies since May 15.
But hour by hour, the list of crimes grew longer and longer. The trail of criminal tourists stretches from Burgenland via Lower Austria to Vienna. According to the current state of the investigation, the suspect has probably not only been up to mischief in Austria for a few weeks, but since 2016.
PIN code in wallet
The mastermind always used the same method: In supermarket branches, elderly customers had their wallets stolen unnoticed, usually with PINs or codes inside. Alin A. then plundered the accounts immediately afterwards.
Apart from his coups in May, more than 40 other cases are said to be attributable to him. It cannot be ruled out that the main perpetrator was still on the prowl with other accomplices. Investigations are continuing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
