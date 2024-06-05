He brought the diversity of pop to the provinces

And Pollanz has also been as productive a musician in recent years as he was in the 1980s as the singer of the combo "The Isolierband": he released his first album under the name Les Machines Molles in 2020, on which only animal voices could be heard. This was followed by two more albums every year - and now with "Je Ne Suis Pas Non Toutou" (German: Ich bin nicht dein Schoßhündchen), another conceptually exciting work: on it, he performs one song in twelve different variations (from pop to country), once again demonstrating his own diversity and the diversity of pop.