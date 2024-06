Why fast food chains are losing out to sausage stands

According to a study by Kreutzer's market research company Branchenradar.at, we are likely to have spent just under 1.2 billion euros in the entire fast food sector last year. That was an increase of a whopping eight percent compared to 2022, but the lion's share was taken by system catering with 976 million euros and an increase of almost ten percent. According to the expert, this includes the well-known US chains in particular, but also Subway, Burgerista, PizzaMann and others with at least three outlets.