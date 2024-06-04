Teacher forbids pupils to read from the Bible

Trade union calls for harsh punishments for radical pupils and their parents

Parents should also be given "detention" with the policeTeachers' union member Thomas Krebs (fcg) also wants the parents of students with behavioral problems to be held accountable. Krebs: "It won't work without them." Krebs is calling for violent and radicalized pupils to be required to attend police lessons together with their parents. Krebs: "Good persuasion and inconsequential meetings, as schools have been encouraged to do for years, are of no use." If this obligation is not met, there must be severe penalties - including escalation levels. Specifically, the teachers' representative has penalties of up to 5,000 euros in mind.