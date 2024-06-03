Firefighters across the country have a heart for chicks

Attentive walkers

In the Waldviertel region, emergency services also distinguished themselves as animal rescuers. In Zwettl, Beate Hahn was out walking with her daughter Miriam when she came across two bird chicks that had obviously fallen out of their nest. Hahn informed her husband, who is a fire department commander. And he immediately arrived with his comrades to investigate the situation. "As at least one of the little birds was obviously injured, we took them to the wildlife care station in Gföhl," says the incident report.