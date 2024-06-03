Successful rescue!
Firefighters across the country have a heart for chicks
Once again, firefighters proved their love for animals: small ducks fell into the canal, baby birds fell out of their nests - the Florianis were immediately on the spot to rescue the birds. Bravo!
In addition to extinguishing fires, our firefighters are also responsible for rescue and recovery. And it makes no difference whether people or animals are in danger. Local firefighters proved this once again: in St. Veit an der Triesting, district of Baden, nine ducklings fell into a water drain while crossing a road. The fire department was quickly alerted, who opened the drainage grating, rescued the little ducks and "chauffeured" them and their mother to the banks of the Triesting in an emergency vehicle.
Attentive walkers
In the Waldviertel region, emergency services also distinguished themselves as animal rescuers. In Zwettl, Beate Hahn was out walking with her daughter Miriam when she came across two bird chicks that had obviously fallen out of their nest. Hahn informed her husband, who is a fire department commander. And he immediately arrived with his comrades to investigate the situation. "As at least one of the little birds was obviously injured, we took them to the wildlife care station in Gföhl," says the incident report.
Rescue from the canal
Desperate croaking from the stormwater drain called Florianis and building yard workers to the scene yesterday in Schwechat. The helpers even consulted the construction plans of the canal, climbed down - and rescued four ducklings.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
