How the US pivot is helping the beleaguered city of Kharkiv

Russia must reconsider troop movements

For Australian military expert Mick Ryan, these relaxations are also of great importance. He writes in his blog on Substack that Ukraine can now use better weapons against aircraft that want to attack with missiles or glide bombs. The Russian army will also be forced to rethink its troop movements if Ukraine can now also reach positions in Russia, according to Ryan. This also applies to troop concentrations in other Russian regions. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had recently emphasized that support for Ukraine would be constantly adapted to the conditions on the battlefield. It is quite possible that the USA will ease its restrictions further in the future.