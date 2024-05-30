How to properly protect your eyes from sunlight

Summer is just around the corner, even if May is currently showing a particularly rainy side. What many people don't know is that sunlight can cause irreversible damage to the eyes, even on cloudy days. Although many Styrians consistently use sun cream, the cornea can also suffer sunburn. This is due to ultraviolet radiation, which covers the wavelength range from 100 to 400 nanometers and is the most energy-rich part of optical radiation. Styrian opticians now explain how best to protect yourself against it.