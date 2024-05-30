5 tips from opticians
How to properly protect your eyes from sunlight
There is not only a lack of information about sunglasses, there are also many myths. Styrian opticians explain how to protect yourself properly - and what the medical consequences could be if you don't.
Summer is just around the corner, even if May is currently showing a particularly rainy side. What many people don't know is that sunlight can cause irreversible damage to the eyes, even on cloudy days. Although many Styrians consistently use sun cream, the cornea can also suffer sunburn. This is due to ultraviolet radiation, which covers the wavelength range from 100 to 400 nanometers and is the most energy-rich part of optical radiation. Styrian opticians now explain how best to protect yourself against it.
Choose the right sunglasses
Sunglasses are the first line of defense against UV radiation. But shape, color and material are crucial. "The wrong quality of glasses can lead to fatigue and headaches," explains Kurt Otter, master of the Styrian Chamber of Commerce's Guild of Healthcare Professions. In addition, the better the glasses fit - for example with wide temples or curved lenses - the better the protective effect. And special care must be taken when choosing the color: certain glasses are not even approved for road traffic.
The color of the lenses doesn't matter
It is often assumed that dark glasses provide the best protection - but this is a misconception. Dark glasses without an adequate UV filter can even let through more radiation than light-colored glasses. Completely transparent glasses with a protective function are now available to buy. Styrian opticians offer the opportunity to test the filter effect of glasses. Because: "You can't always rely on protection claims such as the UV 400 and CE mark," they say. They are often falsified on cheap products.
Incorrect wearing habits and poor lens quality can significantly reduce the UV protection of sunglasses. In the worst case scenario, this can cause even more damage to your eyes.
Kurt Otter, Landesinnungsmeister der Gesundheitsberufe
Contact lenses are not a good substitute
Otter also dispels another myth: Although contact lenses are now offered with UV protection, they do not provide sufficient light protection. "The lens only covers part of the eye, leaving the conjunctiva unprotected," he explains. UV radiation can even cause tumors on the conjunctiva and eyelids. Cataracts or age-related macular degeneration can also be the result of poor sun protection - and can even lead to blindness.
Children also need protection
When parents take their children outdoors, they are usually diligently covered in sunscreen and a cap is also put on their heads. But they rarely think about sunglasses. In the first year of life, up to 90 percent of UV radiation reaches the retina. It is not until the age of 25 that the visual organs are able to absorb some of the UV radiation. "Even the youngest children should wear sunglasses," emphasizes Otter.
Clouds only help to a limited extent
What many people don't know is that even dense cloud cover only shields around ten percent of UV rays - up to 90 percent falls on the eye undiminished. Even shade only reduces half of the UV exposure, Styrian opticians explain. The current time is particularly dangerous in this context: "The power of the sun is often underestimated, especially in spring, although the UV intensity is often as strong in April as it is in August," says Otter.
