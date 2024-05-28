Another slap in the face for the WKStA: raid was illegal

Again it was about surveys. Once again, the ÖVP was in the spotlight. Three ÖVP ministries (Agriculture, Defence, Economy and Digitalization) were suspected by the SPÖ parliamentary group leader Jan Krainer in the U Committee of having commissioned surveys in 2020 and 2021 that were also used by the ÖVP as party questions. The WKStA sensed a second survey scandal along the lines of the one already known from the Ministry of Finance and jumped on the case.