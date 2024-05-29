Vienna called upon
Greens are now looking for danger spots in front of schools
The Vienna Green Party has set itself the goal of uncovering danger spots in front of schools. The aim is to reduce the risk to children. Citizens can now report "traffic traps" and solutions are to be targeted by the fall. The Greens themselves want to develop a master plan for this.
For many children in Vienna, walking to school is a daily risk. Narrow streets, fast-moving traffic and parked cars sometimes turn the way to school into an obstacle course. The Vienna Green Party is now looking for these danger spots and wants to get parents and teachers on board. As part of the campaign, which runs until the end of June, the Greens are providing information about possible concepts on site. Support will also be offered for the implementation of measures.
Developing a master plan for schools
Experts in the districts are ready to help with their specialist knowledge and background information. The Greens themselves are calling for comprehensive measures to improve safety on school routes. A central point is the creation of a "school forecourt master plan". This plan should include the traffic calming of all 350 school forecourts that are not yet traffic-calmed. The aim is to make the school environment as car-free and child-friendly as possible.
The specific requirements:
- Around 350 car-free and green school forecourts by 2030
- As an immediate measure: push for the establishment of school streets - 100 school streets by the start of school in 2024. The procedure for establishing school streets should also be drastically simplified
- "Master plan for school forecourts": City of Vienna should develop a strategy, evaluate the surroundings of all schools and present a plan for traffic calming
- Car-free school forecourts to become standard for new schools
Report danger spots directly by email
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.