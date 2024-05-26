“Der Kirschenrummel” conquers the streets of Graz

A walk through history

It is therefore entirely logical that Oper Graz should take up this material together with the Graz University of the Arts and turn it into a music theater walk. The stroll through history, conceived by Florian Kutej, Stefan Birnhuber and Christin Hagemann, begins with joyful operetta bliss at Kaiser-Josef-Markt. But the explosive power that lies dormant in society becomes clearer with every stop until the finale at the Kunsthaus: desperate women who can no longer feed their families; political agitators who use this desperation for their own ends; a brutal police force that doesn't know how to deal with the vandals; and finally an executive force that has to find the guilty parties in order to restore a semblance of peace.