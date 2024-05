Beauty-Doc Worseg: Richard Lugner’s Michelangelo

"Boah." Artur Worseg slumps into his desk chair. The interview feels like a welcome break for him. His beauty clinic opposite the AKH is a hive of activity. Belly, breasts, bottom in the waiting room. "He's really always working," interjects the assistant, while the creator of beauty hangs limply in his chair and waves his hand: "I'm sure I won't get away with 60 hours a week."