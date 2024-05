“We all long for more liveliness”

Crises and wars, inflation, the rise of artificial intelligence and perhaps also personal problems: All of this is making many people wish for more lightness and liveliness. Alfons Haider, General Director of the festival division at Kulturbetriebe Burgenland, can understand this: "People have had enough of negative headlines. They long for distraction and quality entertainment that touches their hearts and reminds them that life can also be beautiful. It's not for nothing that theater and musicals are becoming more and more important."