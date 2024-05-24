“Football God”: Two top clubs are fighting for Hummels!

With the trophy in his hands? This is certainly how Hummels imagines his farewell to BVB. All he has to do is beat Real Madrid in the Champions League final on June 1 in London. But what will happen next for the 35-year-old? To the disappointment of many, he will definitely not be taking part in the European Championship at home. Somewhat surprisingly, national coach Julian Nagelsmann has dispensed with his services.