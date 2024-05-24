Despite his European Championship exit
“Football God”: Two top clubs are fighting for Hummels!
Two top Italian clubs are apparently interested in securing the services of Mats Hummels this summer. Milan and Juventus are on the lookout for an experienced defender and have identified the 35-year-old as a suitable candidate. Hummels, dubbed the "soccer god" by coach Edin Terzic, will make his last appearance for Dortmund in the Champions League final.
With the trophy in his hands? This is certainly how Hummels imagines his farewell to BVB. All he has to do is beat Real Madrid in the Champions League final on June 1 in London. But what will happen next for the 35-year-old? To the disappointment of many, he will definitely not be taking part in the European Championship at home. Somewhat surprisingly, national coach Julian Nagelsmann has dispensed with his services.
A decision that has also put the veteran in a bad mood. After all, he has been able to promote his own cause with strong performances in recent weeks. BVB coach Terzic therefore also described him as a "soccer god". There is still a small chance that there will be an extension after all. However, the decision will only be made after the Real game.
Italy or the end of his career after all?
The veteran's performances have certainly made an impression in Serie A, as reported by "Sport Bild". Two traditional clubs, AC Milan and Juventus Turin, are interested in the German. Both clubs will be playing in the Champions League next season and are also aiming for the league title.
So there are certainly stations that could appeal to the 35-year-old. However, Hummels himself is not yet sure what his future holds. Staying at Dortmund, a move within the Bundesliga or to Italy, but even the end of his career are realistic options at the moment. An answer can probably only be expected after June 1. Then perhaps with the trophy in his hands.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.