16-year-old must do community service as penance

"Our daughter no longer wants to go to school. She is ashamed, feels bullied" - this is what a father from Linz reported after his teenage child was exposed online. "Krone readers are familiar with the case: on the evening of February 25, a website went online with pictures of 223 schoolgirls from the Auhof grammar school, ranked according to their supposed popularity. The girls and young women concerned knew nothing about it, their photos had been stolen from the internet.