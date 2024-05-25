Why an EVN restructuring is now causing wild rumors

Technical centers to be merged

The rumor mill in the Waldviertel has also been firing up that Netz NÖ's technical support centers are to be moved to Zwettl, where construction is underway. These are the place of work for the technicians, most of whom work in the field, and are also used as warehouses. "The buildings are getting on in years and it is often not possible to convert them to meet today's requirements," says Zach. For the technicians from Waidhofen and Gmünd, the place of work will change, but this will be compensated for with "modern forms of working".