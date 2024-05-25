Citizens unsettled
Why an EVN restructuring is now causing wild rumors
The reorganization of EVN and Netz NÖ is unsettling many customers. They also fear the closure of regional service points. The "Krone" asked the energy supplier to explain what is really planned for the future.
A pilot project by EVN and Netz NÖ in the Waldviertel region is now causing great uncertainty among the population. "They are completely closing the base in Waidhofen. Although there are even free rooms there, they are building more in Zwettl and moving there. Gmünd is also set to follow suit," are the fears of concerned citizens.
New and modern service centers
When confronted with the accusations that the local energy provider and network operator will soon no longer be represented in Gmünd and Waidhofen an der Thaya, EVN spokesperson Stefan Zach clearly waves them away. "On the contrary. Our customer service centers no longer meet expectations and should move more into the centers," he says, emphasizing that small centers are often only open for one or two days.
We want to be where the people are and in modern premises so that customers feel comfortable when receiving advice.
Staff will be increased
The buildings are also no longer up to date, which is why new central locations are being sought in Waidhofen, Gmünd and Zwettl and staff numbers are even being increased: "But in modern premises where confidentiality and the feel-good factor can be maintained." Other of the 19 service centers are also being repositioned. In the Mostviertel region, new customer advice centers are planned in Wieselburg and Waidhofen an der Ybbs, although the old small center in Scheibbs is to be closed.
Technical centers to be merged
The rumor mill in the Waldviertel has also been firing up that Netz NÖ's technical support centers are to be moved to Zwettl, where construction is underway. These are the place of work for the technicians, most of whom work in the field, and are also used as warehouses. "The buildings are getting on in years and it is often not possible to convert them to meet today's requirements," says Zach. For the technicians from Waidhofen and Gmünd, the place of work will change, but this will be compensated for with "modern forms of working".
