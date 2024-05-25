Before the European Championship
The “Miracle of Córdoba” is revived in the country house
The EURO in Germany kicks off soon! Thanks to Doskozil and Dorner, a sensational show is getting us in the mood for the soccer highlight of the year. In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, the provincial governor explains why Austria's 1978 World Cup match in Córdoba was a very special event for him.
"Goal, goal, goal! I'm going crazy!" The cries of joy from radio commentator Edi Finger Sr. when Hans Krankl scored Austria's goal to beat Germany 3-2 at the 1978 World Cup in Córdoba, Argentina, on June 21 are cult. This historic sporting event still has a very special meaning for Governor Hans Peter Doskozil, a passionate soccer fan.
Victory on his birthday
The red-white-red triumph went down in history on his very birthday. Almost 46 years later, Doskozil holds a glorious memento in his hands - the original kit worn by former ÖFB team player Gerhard Breitenberger!
"Shirts that made history"
This and many other unique jerseys can be admired in an exhibition worth seeing entitled "Leiberl, die Geschichte schrieben" ("Shirts that made history") at the Landhaus in Eisenstadt. It opens on June 5. ÖFB sports director Peter Schöttel and former team players such as Austria and Rapid legends Andi Ogris and Herbert "Funki" Feurer are expected to attend.
Fakten
When was the first European Men's Football Championship held?
In 1960 in France. At that time, the European Championship was still called the "European Cup of Nations". In the first final, the Soviet Union beat Yugoslavia 2:1. From 1966, UEFA officially declared the competition the European Football Championship. Euro 2024 will be the 17th finals.
The host automatically qualifies for the finals. But how many hosts have managed to win the tournament?
Only three teams have managed this so far: Spain (1964), Italy (1968) and France (1984).
Which footballer has played the most games at a European Championship?
Cristiano Ronaldo from Portugal. Ronaldo has played 25 games in 5 European Championships. Second place is also shared by two Portuguese players: Both Pepe and João Moutinho have made 19 appearances. Former German international Bastian Schweinsteiger follows in fourth place with 18 appearances.
Markus Kernal's collection
The exquisite showpieces come from the extensive collection of former player Markus Kernal, who was the first Austrian to play for Union Berlin during his playing days and was also a successful coach at clubs in Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland.
The exhibition begins with jerseys of the national teams facing each other in Austria's Group D, i.e. France, the Netherlands and Poland. World champions, Ballon d'Or winners, European champions, Champions League winners follow - from Roy Keane and Andreas Brehme to Hans Krankl and Herbert Prohaska. Curator Peter Vukics offers guided tours.
Increasing anticipation
The unusual kit exhibition was made possible by Doskozil and State Councillor for Sport Heinrich Dorner, who himself used to chase the round leather at his home club SV Lackenbach and was chairman for ten years: "The exhibition will increase the anticipation of the European Championship." Doskozil: "As a long-standing partner of the national team, we want to thank all fans for their active support of our team around coach Ralf Rangnick with the kit exhibition. One or two jerseys will certainly bring back memories of great players and great matches for visitors. Above all, the exhibition should whet the appetite for soccer. We are keeping our fingers crossed for our team at the EURO!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.