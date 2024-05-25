The “Miracle of Córdoba” is revived in the country house

When was the first European Men's Football Championship held?

In 1960 in France. At that time, the European Championship was still called the "European Cup of Nations". In the first final, the Soviet Union beat Yugoslavia 2:1. From 1966, UEFA officially declared the competition the European Football Championship. Euro 2024 will be the 17th finals.

The host automatically qualifies for the finals. But how many hosts have managed to win the tournament?

Only three teams have managed this so far: Spain (1964), Italy (1968) and France (1984).

Which footballer has played the most games at a European Championship?

Cristiano Ronaldo from Portugal. Ronaldo has played 25 games in 5 European Championships. Second place is also shared by two Portuguese players: Both Pepe and João Moutinho have made 19 appearances. Former German international Bastian Schweinsteiger follows in fourth place with 18 appearances.