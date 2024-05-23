Assassin (71) “only wanted to hurt” Fico

"Deliberately aimed so as not to endanger Fico's life"

On the day of the retreat, C. went to Handlova, where he parked his car in a shopping center. He then marched to the House of Culture, where he mingled with the waiting supporters of the left-wing populist head of government and waited. When he appeared in public for a brief chat, C. pulled the trigger. During the interrogation, the 71-year-old emphasized that he had "deliberately aimed so that I would not endanger Fico's life or that of other people". After all, he knew how to handle weapons.