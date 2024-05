“We are fighting for hundreds of thousands of families!”

Monika Romaniewicz had to go through hell in September 2022 - she lost her child in the 20th week of pregnancy. In order to give birth, she was given medication to induce labor. "I had storms of contractions. The birth and the entire treatment were a disaster," she recalls. At this stage of pregnancy, the placenta is already very mature. "As a result, I had heavy bleeding afterwards. I asked when I should go back to work after this experience and nobody could answer me."