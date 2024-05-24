Why lions of the heart offer new perspectives

More and more collection points

The campaign is already expanding from Horn to the Waldviertel. Whether clinic, doctor or municipal office - more and more collection points are being opened. "By recycling them, we protect the environment, as the glasses would otherwise just have been thrown away. Above all, however, we are helping people who can neither afford vision aids nor surgery. They now have the chance of education and better employment," explains Löwen spokesperson Gottfried Stark.