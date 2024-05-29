New plant
Polytec is now stepping on the gas with the automotive industry in England
Loss in the previous year, red figures after the first quarter of 2024 - Polytec is not discouraged by this. The plastics processor has said "yes" to a new plant in England, which will now focus entirely on bumpers. The Hörsching-based company is expanding its production in Telford.
Turnover is expected to rise to between 660 and 710 million euros, which is due to the ramp-up of new projects, the Polytec Group announced in its outlook for 2024, when it also reported a loss of minus 14.1 million euros after tax for the previous year.
The plastics processor is footing the bill for additional costs due to extra shifts and increased staffing levels required for new orders - and has already responded with improvement measures. "We will make adjustments here," says Polytec CEO Markus Huemer.
All 21 plants are very well utilized, emphasizes the company, which operates from Hörsching and has achieved great success in England. In addition to the two existing sites, a further plant was built in Bridgnorth in order not to disappoint the confidence of Jaguar Land Rover and Co. At Polytec's new assembly and sequencing center, bumpers are painted and assembled before being delivered directly to premium vehicle manufacturers in the area.
The challenge here is that the parts have to arrive in exactly the same order as they are needed on the assembly line. The time window for delivery is only a few minutes.
Paint shop is being expanded
At the same time, the Telford plant is also being expanded: The existing paint shop is being expanded to include injection-molded parts production.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
