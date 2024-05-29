Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

New plant

Polytec is now stepping on the gas with the automotive industry in England

Nachrichten
29.05.2024 14:00

Loss in the previous year, red figures after the first quarter of 2024 - Polytec is not discouraged by this. The plastics processor has said "yes" to a new plant in England, which will now focus entirely on bumpers. The Hörsching-based company is expanding its production in Telford.

comment0 Kommentare

Turnover is expected to rise to between 660 and 710 million euros, which is due to the ramp-up of new projects, the Polytec Group announced in its outlook for 2024, when it also reported a loss of minus 14.1 million euros after tax for the previous year.

The plastics processor is footing the bill for additional costs due to extra shifts and increased staffing levels required for new orders - and has already responded with improvement measures. "We will make adjustments here," says Polytec CEO Markus Huemer.

Another plant has been set up in Bridgnorth. (Bild: Polytec Group)
Another plant has been set up in Bridgnorth.
(Bild: Polytec Group)

All 21 plants are very well utilized, emphasizes the company, which operates from Hörsching and has achieved great success in England. In addition to the two existing sites, a further plant was built in Bridgnorth in order not to disappoint the confidence of Jaguar Land Rover and Co. At Polytec's new assembly and sequencing center, bumpers are painted and assembled before being delivered directly to premium vehicle manufacturers in the area.

The challenge here is that the parts have to arrive in exactly the same order as they are needed on the assembly line. The time window for delivery is only a few minutes.

Paint shop is being expanded
At the same time, the Telford plant is also being expanded: The existing paint shop is being expanded to include injection-molded parts production.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf