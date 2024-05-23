City coalition in the footsteps of the Sun King

Remainder in six chambers

In comparison, the space available for the remaining five parties is very modest. One room was taken away from the FPÖ, which now has two. Well, it has also lost one seat on the municipal council (from 8 to 7). The once proud ÖVP (from 13 seats to 4) also has to make do with two chambers. Liste Fritz and ALI have to share one chamber, while the KPÖ has one for itself and its three councillors.