Turmoil in the Vienna ÖVP: Allegations of cheating in an election

Data of new members shows anomalies

The background: At the meeting of the district party executive of the ÖVP Floridsdorf on October 25, 2022, an election proposal for the district party conference was accepted by a large majority. In the weeks that followed, there was a flood of new members and transfers from other districts to the ÖAAB. Not only are 280 new memberships within 11 days suspicious, but the stored data also shows anomalies. For example, some members have identical e-mail addresses. A further accusation is that some functionaries used this membership mobilization to help a desired election proposal achieve a breakthrough. It is also alleged that a new district party executive was elected with the help of these new members.