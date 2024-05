Why the return of the dead is “highly risky”

Bianca lost her grandmother Laura when she was twenty-eight. The two were very close, and after Bianca left her home country to take a new job abroad, they often called, texted or sent voice messages to each other. Seven years have now passed since Laura's death. Bianca no longer grieves, but she still misses her grandmother. Scrolling through her Instagram feed, she comes across an ad for a service called MaNana, which allows users to create AI-based chatbots of their deceased grandmothers, so she decides to give the app a try.