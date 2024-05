Who is making money from the barbecue boom in Austria

The Austrians are proven barbecue fans. Every second Austrian fires up their barbecue two to five times a month. According to a recent study, 16 percent of Austrian consumers do so up to ten times. Gas or coal - this question can lead to heated discussions among barbecue masters. Both variants have their advantages and there is no perfect appliance for everyone. "We are definitely seeing a trend towards gas barbecues," reports Weber Grill boss Daniel Ipser.