Sir Paul McCartney now richer than King Charles

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty are also estimated to be wealthier than the King, albeit only slightly. The couple are ranked 245th with 651 million pounds - an increase of around 150 million pounds. According to the Sunday Times, this was mainly due to the fact that the value of Murty's shares in the Indian IT company Infosys, which her father co-founded, increased significantly. Sunak, who earned a lot of money as an investment banker before his political career, is considered the richest prime minister in history. According to opinion polls, however, he and his Conservatives are facing a devastating defeat in the upcoming general election.