Expansion of infrastructure boosts the economy

Major projects in full swing

Under the leadership of LIB, work is being carried out on the FH campus in Pinkafeld, the ceramics college in Stoob and the Liszt Center in Raiding. "27 million euros have been reserved for the repair and maintenance of existing buildings, and 88 million euros are available for investments in conversions and new buildings," it says. At the same time, the implementation of 71 care support centers is in full swing.