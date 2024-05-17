520 million euros
Expansion of infrastructure boosts the economy
Good roads, affordable housing, new care centers: Strong impetus can be expected from the state's construction program. A record sum is flowing into the implementation of important projects. Investments of 520 million euros are planned to improve safety and quality of life.
The figures speak for themselves: a whopping 520 million euros will be invested to implement important construction projects in Burgenland in 2024. Of the total sum, 245 million euros will be spent on projects with the construction directorate, including 173 million euros from ASFINAG for federal roads. 275 million euros are projects under the auspices of Landesimmobilien GmbH (LIB).
Many contracts for regional companies
"These investments have multiple benefits. They boost the economy and regional companies benefit. This secures jobs," emphasizes Infrastructure Minister Heinrich Dorner. Among other things, 41 million euros are being invested in the water and environment sector to increase safety. "14 million euros have been earmarked for protection against heavy rainfall and the associated flooding. The money relates to new construction projects and maintenance measures," explains Dorner.
More safety on the roads
In terms of high-level traffic connections, the second section of the S7, the general renovation of Pinggau - Allhau on the A2, renovations along the A4 near Parndorf and Zurndorf, the safety expansion of the valley crossings near Sieggraben on the S31 and further small-scale repairs on the S4, S31 and A2 are on the agenda. Eleven million euros are earmarked for measures on the provincial road network.
Examples include the general renovation of the slope bridge near Henndorf on the B57, the widening of the lane at the southern entrance to Ruster Straße from Eisenstadt in the direction of Trausdorf on the B52 due to the high volume of traffic and the renovation of the through roads in Kleinmutschen and Großmutschen.
Major projects in full swing
Under the leadership of LIB, work is being carried out on the FH campus in Pinkafeld, the ceramics college in Stoob and the Liszt Center in Raiding. "27 million euros have been reserved for the repair and maintenance of existing buildings, and 88 million euros are available for investments in conversions and new buildings," it says. At the same time, the implementation of 71 care support centers is in full swing.
Keyword "affordable housing"
In Pinkafeld, the starting signal for the first pilot project in state-owned housing was given in the fall of 2023. Housing projects of this kind will now follow in the other districts over the next few months. Innovative: ownership will be available for the price of the construction costs and via a hire-purchase system from day one.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
