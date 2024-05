Parents pay millions for tutoring

When children need extra tuition, they have to dig deep into their pockets - parents in Styria had to shell out an average of 810 euros for their children's extra tuition last year, and the trend is rising. The total burden on Styrian parents in 2023 was 16.3 million euros. However, the demand for learning support continues to rise every year. Around 19,000 pupils in Styria take lessons, and more than a third of all pupils need help to finish the school year on a positive note.