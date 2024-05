With 320 km/h and the Geissens through Berlin

"Half" an Austrian

The Formula E electric racing series is celebrating its tenth birthday this year. With faster (maximum speed 320 km/h!), lighter, more sustainable cars than ever before. And with a driver line-up that is peppered with ex-Formula 1 drivers such as Pascal Wehrlein, Lucas di Grassi, Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne. With Maximilian Günther (who drives for Germany, however), there is also at least "half" an Austrian in the field, as his mother comes from Kleinwalsertal.