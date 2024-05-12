Even high walls cannot separate everything

Trauma and normality

The trauma of persecution and imprisonment can be clearly read from them - but even more so, they reveal an attempt to maintain a sense of normality even beyond the walls of political persecution: "I was touched by how much the letters emphasize not the suffering, but the few joyful moments in life - a warm cup of tea, a ray of sunshine. The letters are imbued with the attempt to maintain relationships with the outside world despite all the obstacles," the artist tells the "Krone".