More than 100 vehicles
Protected ground squirrel colony run over by wagon convoy
They are actually quite trusting: the weasels that set up their underground colony in a meadow near Gerasdorf near Vienna many years ago. An attraction not only for locals - the animals have long since lost their fear of humans. However, this was the undoing of many of them when a group of cars stopped at their colony.
Dead animals by the roadside, the entrances to their underground tunnel system blocked, cars driving around the meadow destroyed the observation mounds that the animals had painstakingly built: a wave of indignation spread across social networks when it was reported that a mobile colony with more than 50 carriages had set up camp in the well-known meadow.
Legal situation makes immediate eviction difficult
The police and politicians were called to the scene in an instant - and rushed to the scene. "We immediately informed the district authority and requested an eviction," Deputy Mayor Dietmar Ruf explains the problem to the Krone. "The incident falls under administrative criminal law," he explains. And here, even if the animals are strictly protected, no immediate action can be taken.
Animal rights activists are said to have been threatened
Especially as there were hundreds of people involved, including many children: These were not always cooperative towards the politicians and law enforcement officers present, who tried to explain the situation of the protected colony to them - sometimes with cell phone translation. "We were at least able to get the majority of them to move on," explains Ruf. When animal rights activists tried to take photos of the license plates, they were reportedly even followed by the owners and told to delete the photos from their cell phones.
"Tierschutz Austria" is in a frenzy
The same reasons are also likely to have prompted the district authority to initially only set a deadline for removal by Monday.
The legal expert from the organization "Tierschutz Austria" rushed to the Zieselwiese and reported by telephone, full of excitement, that her hands were tied as long as neither the district authority nor higher authorities took further steps.
On Sunday afternoon, 17 carriages were still parked on the meadow. "We had no chance here," reports Ruf. "They insisted on keeping their camp there for a week". On Monday, the deputy mayor wants to write to the BH again to ask them to clear the site.
Some have left, others refuse to leave
Madeleine Petrovic, President of the organization "Tierschutz Austria", no longer understands the world in view of the "inactivity of the authorities": "The police must take environmental law and species protection, which is enshrined in the constitution, just as seriously as disruptions to road traffic regulations. Disturbing an animal's habitat is enshrined there and carries criminal penalties," says the outraged Animal Protection Austria President.
But together with dozens of animal rights activists, she is tilting at windmills: "We have already filed a complaint. But neither the Federal Ministry of the Interior, the district police commander nor the district governor have responded to our demands."
