Protected ground squirrel colony run over by wagon convoy

Animal rights activists are said to have been threatened

Especially as there were hundreds of people involved, including many children: These were not always cooperative towards the politicians and law enforcement officers present, who tried to explain the situation of the protected colony to them - sometimes with cell phone translation. "We were at least able to get the majority of them to move on," explains Ruf. When animal rights activists tried to take photos of the license plates, they were reportedly even followed by the owners and told to delete the photos from their cell phones.