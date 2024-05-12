Midwife for Mother's Day
Mom bliss: She brings babies into the world
Ivonne Teufl (35) from Koppl has already supported hundreds of women as a full-blooded midwife. She herself is a mother of two and is treating herself to a little pampering on Mother's Day.
Look, mom!" shouts Felix (5) and hands Ivonne Teufl a meadow flower. "He often does that, even when it's not Mother's Day," laughs the Koppler woman.
In fact, the 35-year-old already has a real extended family: she has been a great support to hundreds of women - from expectant mothers to the exceptional situation in the delivery room or afterwards in the puerperium.
She is one of almost 200 midwives in Salzburg. "You can pass on a lot," she says about being a midwife, which for her is more of a vocation than a profession. She used to be a fitness trainer and only later switched careers.
Deeply personal moments in the delivery room
Ivonne Teufl spent eight years in the delivery room. She now works as a freelance midwife from Koppl. Expectant mothers come for an initial consultation, a health insurance offer that many don't even know about at first. "The gynecologist takes care of the medical side, the midwife takes care of the life situation." The catchment area is large, but the appointment calendar is not fully booked. She does not directly feel the staff shortage among midwives: "It varies greatly from region to region."
Clemens, her big boy, was born during her studies: "It was an advantage for me that I experienced my first birth during this time. This allowed me to build up trust with the women even more quickly." She has lots of tips on how to deal with the little ones: from milk stasis to cry babies. Most important advice: "Be a safe haven for your child!"
"Giving birth is a unique and deeply personal experience," says the mother of two, recalling powerful moments in the delivery room. Like a young woman, for example, who was already completely exhausted when Teufl took over from a colleague. "We then shut everything down and started again." The woman had a strong desire to give birth naturally. The C-section boom tends to ebb away, she says. "Many women appreciate the natural way."
Bouquet of meadow flowers for Mother's Day
Ivonne Teufl skillfully juggles her independence and her family in everyday life. On Mother's Day, she is one of those who like to be pampered a little. But it's not about money. The average expenditure for a mother in Austria of 67 euros does not have to be reached. A bouquet of meadow flowers is at the top of her wish list. Her "men" know that.
