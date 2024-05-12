Mom bliss: She brings babies into the world

Bouquet of meadow flowers for Mother's Day

Ivonne Teufl skillfully juggles her independence and her family in everyday life. On Mother's Day, she is one of those who like to be pampered a little. But it's not about money. The average expenditure for a mother in Austria of 67 euros does not have to be reached. A bouquet of meadow flowers is at the top of her wish list. Her "men" know that.